Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 61.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 826,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.