Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $699,000 Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,940. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.31. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $112.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

