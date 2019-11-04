WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.15

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.15 and last traded at C$82.89, with a volume of 25812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSP shares. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WSP Global Inc will post 4.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$23,960,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,317,450.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

