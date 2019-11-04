W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 5.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.24, 4,487,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,532,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $96,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $58,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,653.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 161,913 shares of company stock valued at $670,299 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

