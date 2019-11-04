XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of XBiotech in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 128,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,554. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $445.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

