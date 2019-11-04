XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XBIT. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of XBiotech in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

XBiotech stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 128,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.45.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

