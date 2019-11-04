Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Neutral

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,099 shares of company stock worth $1,088,189. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

