Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YGR. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday.

YGR opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,583,064 shares in the company, valued at C$6,270,362. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,132.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$456,053.40. In the last three months, insiders purchased 60,240 shares of company stock valued at $102,907.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

