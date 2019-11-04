Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.49 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,132.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$456,053.40. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,583,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,270,362. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,240 shares of company stock worth $102,907.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

