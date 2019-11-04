Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Yeti in the third quarter worth $608,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Yeti by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 599,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yeti by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 631,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yeti by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Yeti stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. Yeti has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 193.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

