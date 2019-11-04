YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YY in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group raised YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.01.

Shares of YY stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in YY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YY during the second quarter worth about $217,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in YY by 1,772.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in YY by 28.7% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 96,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in YY by 18.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

