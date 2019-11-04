Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. Farmer Bros posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.37). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $142.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million.

FARM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,451. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $37,975.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy E. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,928 shares in the company, valued at $309,404.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

