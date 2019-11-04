Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to Post $1.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.54. OneMain posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OneMain by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,291. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

