Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 748,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,889. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.