Zacks: Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Accuray posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 34.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARAY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Accuray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $49,022.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $78,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 376.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $94,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 92.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

