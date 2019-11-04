Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce $5.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the lowest is $5.24 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $4.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $27.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.70 million to $43.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.95 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $82.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 214.26% and a negative net margin of 323.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Dawson James lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,521,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

