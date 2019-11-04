Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 737,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,999. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -126.36 and a beta of -0.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 951,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 206,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 165,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

