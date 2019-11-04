Zacks: Analysts Expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MAG Silver posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, BidaskClub cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

MAG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

