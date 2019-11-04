Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. RadNet posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $313,650.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $176,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.86.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

