Zacks: Analysts Set $42.50 Price Target for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Bankshares has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $47.04.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 164.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

