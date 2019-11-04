Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. First Financial posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in First Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $539.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

