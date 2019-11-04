Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 82,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 5,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

