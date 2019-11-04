Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

ROCK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,251. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

