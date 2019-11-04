Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.45. 192,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202,992. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

