Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shiloh Industries.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.45 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

SHLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

SHLO stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Shiloh Industries has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

