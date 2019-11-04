Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Sell

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

DHX remained flat at $$3.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in DHI Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.