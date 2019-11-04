Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

NYSE:FR opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

