Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Strong Sell

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

NYSE PRLB opened at $99.17 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

