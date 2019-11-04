Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Sell

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 93,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,898. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

