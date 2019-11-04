Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on Cardlytics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 156,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,726. The company has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46. Also, Director Tony Weisman sold 33,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $1,050,058.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 2,760,122 shares worth $86,788,717. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

