Zacks Investment Research Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $415.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 750,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

