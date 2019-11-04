Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to “Buy”

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $46,736.91. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

