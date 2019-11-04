Zacks: NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given $43.67 Average Price Target by Analysts

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $43.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NextCure an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. 111,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

