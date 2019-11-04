Zacks: Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Given $5.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yield10 Bioscience an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 238,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,320.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.61%. Research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

