Zayo Group (ZAYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zayo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $274,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $686,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,348. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

