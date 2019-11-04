ZB (ZB) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, ZB has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $137.32 million and $170.63 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003205 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00221533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.01390206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00120392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

