Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $476,343.00 and $10,979.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00220703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01377527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.