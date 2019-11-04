ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Down 6.1%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 1,143,086 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,736,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

