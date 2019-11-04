Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after buying an additional 383,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 325,661 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,721. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

