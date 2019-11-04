Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and GEMALTO NV/S (NASDAQ:GTOMY) Head to Head Analysis

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and GEMALTO NV/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $302.84 million 18.94 -$28.66 million ($0.12) -375.00 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zscaler and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 2 8 8 0 2.33 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus price target of $63.65, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -9.46% -9.46% -5.02% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zscaler has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zscaler beats GEMALTO NV/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

