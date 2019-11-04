Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,758,000 after buying an additional 1,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 254,791 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RST traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. Rosetta Stone Inc has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $473.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.29.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

