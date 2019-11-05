-$0.47 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.49). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

IDRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 72,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,205. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.