-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

EDIT opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

