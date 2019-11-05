$1.36 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 804,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 104,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,557,000.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 218,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

