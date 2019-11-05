1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 539,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,646. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $868.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.54.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,281,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter worth $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

