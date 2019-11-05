1,045 Shares in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CUT opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.