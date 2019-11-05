11,025 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

