11,800 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,340,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,318,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,133,000 after buying an additional 1,616,428 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,180,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 173,614 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 72.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,486,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 622,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $76,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. TD Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

