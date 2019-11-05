1,215 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 15,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,644,000 after buying an additional 1,058,896 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in AON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AON by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,671,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

