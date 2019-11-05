12,700 Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Emcor Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Emcor Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at $3,309,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,254. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

